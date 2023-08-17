A man is jailed without bond after police say he struck an officer with a car outside Manassas early Wednesday.
Police were called to the Abberly Avera Apartments in the 9000 block of Mason Village Loop just before 12:30 a.m. for a person passed out in a vehicle.
Officers arrived to find the car still running and the driver appearing to be unconscious, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Fire and rescue crews began treating the driver, who regained consciousness. As officers were attempting to detain him, "he quickly put the vehicle in gear ... striking an officer," Carr said.
The unoccupied vehicle then crashed into a nearby woodline. The officer reported minor injuries.
Police identified the driver and obtained warrants charging Howard Bernard Jenkins, 42, of Campaign Court in Manassas, with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, felony hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony eluding, and obstruction of justice, Carr said.
Jenkins was arrested later Wednesday morning.
"Multiple firearms, including a rifle, assorted ammunition, an undisclosed amount of money, and approximately 300 suspected fentanyl pills and other drugs were recovered as a result of the investigation," Carr said.
Jenkins was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. No mugshot was available.
