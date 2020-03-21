In response to the increased threat of fraud during the COVID-19 situation, federal and Virginia state law-enforcement leaders announced at a March 20 press conference in Roanoke that they had formed the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
The task force is a joint federal and state partnership that will be led by assistant U.S. attorneys from both the Eastern and Western districts of Virginia, in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the FBI and Virginia State Police. The task force’s mission is to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.
“Exploiting a global pandemic for financial gain is not only morally reprehensible, it is likely criminal,” said Thomas Cullen, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia. “Federal prosecutors in Virginia are working closely with the FBI and the Virginia State Police to identify individuals who are engaging in coronavirus fraud, in its various forms, and preying on vulnerable populations. We are focused on the fraud, not the amount of the loss, and will utilize all available tools and statutes to put bad actors in federal prison.”
“Fraudsters are already attempting to use the coronavirus pandemic to scam vulnerable victims,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Our federal and state law-enforcement agencies will ensure we are doing everything we can to protect Virginians around the commonwealth from falling victim to these scams. For anyone victimized by a COVID-19 scammer looking to profit off of this pandemic, our office remains steadfastly committed to pursuing justice on your behalf.”
The FBI is fully committed to addressing criminal activity during the pandemic, especially cybercrime, said David Archery, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division.
“We encourage the American public to continue being vigilant, and take steps to protect themselves against those that may exploit the concerns surrounding COVID-19 as a means to steal your money,” Archery said.
Archery advised Virginians not to open attachments or click on links from unrecognized senders; to verify that information being shared actually originates from a legitimate source; to not share their log-in, banking or other personal information in responses to e-mails; and only visit Websites whose domains they manually have typed into their browsers.
Authorities encouraged those who think they have been victims of an Internet scam or who want to report suspicious activity to visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
“The Virginia State Police remains committed to ensuring the commonwealth and its citizens safely navigate these uncertain times,” said Col. Gary Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “This task force enables state police to more efficiently and effectively collaborate with our local, state and federal law-enforcement partners to best protect Virginians from predatory, and potentially criminal, practices.”
Federal prosecutors from the Eastern and Western districts of Virginia will meet and confer regularly with their FBI and Virginia State Police counterparts to prioritize cases and summon extra resources where needed.
In the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin Cooke will serve as COVID-19 fraud coordinator. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet will serve as the COVID-19 fraud coordinator for the Western District of Virginia.
Some examples COVID-19 scams include:
• Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, Websites, social-media accounts and e-mail addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers try to purchase supplies through those channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
• Provider scams: Scammers also are contacting people by phone and e-mail, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
* Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19.
• Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are sending phishing e-mails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
• App scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
• Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price” and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.
• Price-gouging scams: Individuals and businesses may sell essential goods, like hand sanitizer, for significantly higher prices than in a non-emergency setting. It is legally considered price gouging when the price of one of these products increases more than 20 percent from the week prior to an emergency declaration in Virginia.
