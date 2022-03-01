One person died in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 495 near the 176 mile marker in Fairfax County.
Troopers were called to the wreck in the eastbound lanes just after 4 p.m., state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
