Prince William County police say one person was shot Thursday night on Portwood Turn in the Sudley area near Manassas.
Police said one victim was located and has been taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear life-threatening.
The incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public, the department said in a Facebook post.
Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.