One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Warrenton early Wednesday.
Police say a 911 call reported yelling and gunshots at an apartment complex at 393 Jackson St. around 4 a.m.
Officers arrived to find three gunshot victims. One man died at the scene. A second victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center with life-threatening injuries and a third man is being treated for severe injuries, according to a police statement.
“Witnesses have described three suspects running from the scene north toward Broadview Avenue,” police said. “The only description available at this time is they were wearing dark clothing and hoodies. It is believed at least one of the suspects may be injured.”
The Warrenton Police Department is being assisted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. There will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
