One person was seriously injured Friday morning when a tractor-trailer hauling meat, cheese, fruits and vegetables collided with a car and overturned on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.
At 4:23 a.m., state police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66 at Exit 57 and arrived to find the tractor-trailer on its side.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The tractor-trailer was loaded with meats, cheese, vegetables and fruits, she said. Three lanes of I-66 were closed for the cleanup and investigation until about 7 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
