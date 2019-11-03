One person has died and several others are injured following a single-car crash on Stuart Mill Road in Oakton.
The wreck happened in the 11000 of Stuart Mill Road about 7:45 p.m. Several occupants were taken to a local hospital, two with serious injuries. Fairfax County police said one of the injured died at the hospital.
Stuart Mill Road remained closed as of 8:45 p.m. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.