Thirty men have been arrested in an online predator sting named Operation COVID Crackdown. Fairfax County police announced the arrests Tuesday.
The operation sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children, according to a news release.
“In each case, offenders used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children,” police said. “When each of the suspects arrived at agreed upon locations, detectives took them into custody.”
School closures and the implementation of distance learning have increased many children’s online presence and inadvertently placed them at higher risk of exploitation, police noted.
“Our detectives have remained vigilant and they recognized the increased threat posed by online predators in recent weeks,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, bureau commander for major crimes. “I commend their ability to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic and to do so in the interest of protecting our children and bringing justice to those who commit these repugnant crimes.”
The men ranged in age from 20 to 74 and were charged with a combined 68 felonies.
- Jose Argueta Amaya, 32, of West Virginia, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Christopher Barnard, 27, of Burke, was charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution
- Kumar Bhandari, 37, of Annandale, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Naga Bollina, 42, of Ashburn, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Moises Aguilar Cano, 36, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Jose Mejia Carabantes, 36, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Juan Moreno Colindres, 65, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Franklin Galvez, 25, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution
- Carlos Giron-Reyes, 22, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Pedro Gonzalez, 50, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Nelson Sosa Grande, 38, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Kirrolos Guirguis, 25, of Herndon, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Halmar Lizama Henriquez, 26, of no fixed address, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Yuson Joshi, 27, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Zachary Kearns, 31, of Oakton, charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Thomas Kuglin, 39, of Chantilly, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Carlos Deras Lopez, 30, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Mohamed Mansaray, 23, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Jean Pardo Pesantes, 22, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Renzo Portal, 26, of Centreville, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution
- Nelson Diaz Ramos, 32, of Annandale, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Tod Rehm, 74, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- James Rosenberger, 28, of Warrenton, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Cesar Vales II, 29, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Adam Wheeling, 26, of Haymarket, was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
- Eric Womack, 36, of Washington, D.C., charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties
Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.
Anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.
