Fairfax County police on Aug. 1 at 5:45 p.m. dispatched officers to the 2900 block of Bleeker Street just south of the town of Vienna after a man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a firearm.
Rescue personnel took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The case remains active, police said.
