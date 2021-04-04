An outside fire Sunday burned several acres near Hemlock Overlook Regional Park between Manassas Park and Fairfax County.
The fire was along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, Manassas Park police said. They did not say what might have caused the blaze.
