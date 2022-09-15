A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct after an incident Tuesday afternoon in the Dumfries area.
At 4:52 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive, where they learned a bus was stopped and attempting to unload students when a group waiting at the bus stop got into an argument with the bus driver.
When the bus driver attempted to close the door, the man -- who had a student on the bus -- began knocking on the door. When the bus driver did not respond, the parent struck the glass door several times and attempted to open it, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The bus driver began to drive away with the parent holding on to the handle of the door. When he let go, he fell and was struck on the lower leg by one of the bus wheels, Carr said.
The bus driver drove the remaining children back to their school and the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were several children on the bus at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, Carr said. The children were released to their parents or guardians without incident.
Police charged Gione Deswayne Wise of Chesapeake Drive with attempted trespassing on school bus and disorderly conduct, Carr said.
