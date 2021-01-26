[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While the focus of Community Risk Reduction Week is preventing fires and injuries, bad things still will happen and, when they do, most adults know to call or text 911.
But if adults became incapacitated, would their children know how to call 911 and what to say to the call-taker? Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials urge residents to take a moment and teach children how to call 911 as part of the family’s escape plan. (Officials stress, however, that children actually should not dial 911 when practicing.)
According to a brief video accompanying the department’s media release, parents should teach children to:
• Recognize 911 on a cell phone or land line.
• Know their home address and telephone number, plus an emergency telephone number.
• Practice what to say after they call 911, including giving their name, address, what is wrong and a description of their surroundings.
• Stay on the 911 call until help arrives.
• Not be scared when firefighters and medics arrive, because they are helpers.
