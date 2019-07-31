A male pedestrian was walking in the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons on July 18 at 10 p.m. when a man approached him and demanded money, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect, who took the victim’s money and left the area, is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his late teens and wearing a white tank top.
