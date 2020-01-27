An 89-year-old Alexandria man died Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Alfredo DaSilva was crossing Duke Street at Cameron Station Boulevard around 7:52 a.m. when he was struck, police said.
He died at the scene.
Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash. The driver was interviewed at the scene, police said.
Police ask that witnesses with information regarding this incident contact Officer Jessica Johnson at 703-405-2787.
There were three pedestrian fatalities in Alexandria in 2019, according to preliminary state crash data.
