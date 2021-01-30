[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A woman who was pushing a stroller in the 100 block of Church Street, N.E., was struck and injured by a vehicle on Jan. 20 at 3:15 p.m., Vienna police said.
The motorist was driving westbound on Church Street and had stopped for the stop sign at the intersection at Park Street, N.E., when the female pedestrian with the stroller began walking southbound across Church Street with a stroller, police said.
The driver did not see the pedestrian because of the bright sunlight and struck her as she entered the roadway, police said.
Rescue personnel transported the woman to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The child in the stroller was uninjured, police said.
