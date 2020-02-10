A pedestrian was walking westbound on the sidewalk in front of the entrance of a parking lot at 431 Maple Ave., W., on Feb. 1 at 5:50 p.m. when a vehicle approached the entrance and the driver motioned for the pedestrian to walk across, police said.
The driver then allegedly accelerated into the lot and struck the pedestrian’s foot, police said. The motorist then turned the vehicle around, exited the parking lot and left the scene without stopping to provide information, police said.
The pedestrian continued to walk to his destination and back home before reporting the accident to police. He sustained minor injuries during the incident, but declined treatment, police said.
