Alexandria police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday evening.
About 8:10 p.m. city officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of West Glebe Road and arrived to find a car struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene.
The identity of the victim is being held for 24 hours after the next of kin is notified, city police said in a news release.
The driver remained at the scene and suffered no injuries.
Alexandria police are asking anyone who witnessed or may have information about the incident to contact Officer Wes Vitale at 703-746-6178 or call the non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.
