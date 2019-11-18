Alexandria police say a man has died after he was struck crossing the road early Saturday morning.
John Thompson, 77, of Fairfax, was crossing Duke Street at Sweeley Street in a crosswalk around 7:35 a.m. when he was struck by a motor vehicle.
Thompson died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Section are investigating the crash.
Alexandria Police ask that witnesses with information regarding this incident contact Officer Charles Gardiner at 703-408-6375.
This is the third fatal pedestrian-related crash in Alexandria this year, according to state crash data, matching the total number in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.