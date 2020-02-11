A man has died as a result of injuries from a crash that occurred Tuesday morning around 1:13 a.m.
Fairfax County police say the man was crossing Richmond Highway near the intersection of Giles Run Road when he was hit by a 2012 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on Richmond Highway.
It was raining at the time and the man was not in a crosswalk, police said.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Preliminarily, alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver and speed is still under investigation.
Detectives have not yet determined if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.
Identification of the pedestrian is pending the notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
This is the fifth pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.
