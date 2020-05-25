A pedestrian traveling southbound on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail on May 7 at 9:43 a.m. was struck while using the crosswalk at Church Street, N.E., by a vehicle traveling eastbound, Vienna police said.
Rescue personnel transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police issued the driver a summons for failure to yield to a pedestrian.
