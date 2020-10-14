A pedestrian was flown by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital late Tuesday after being struck by a train at the Grant Avenue overpass in Manassas.
Manassas fire and rescue crews were called to the incident at 10:36 p.m. and arrived to find the injured person under a train but not entrapped, the agency said in a Facebook post.
All train traffic was stopped as both Manassas City Police and Norfolk Southern railroad police investigated.
The condition of the person struck was unknown Wednesday morning.
