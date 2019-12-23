A woman told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that, on the previous day, she had been running northbound on Beulah Road in the crosswalk for John Marshall Drive, N.E. A motorist had approached the stop sign on John Marshall Drive, but did not come to a complete stop and rolled into her in the crosswalk, the complainant told police.
The woman told police she fell onto the hood of the car, but was not injured.
The driver continued to make a left onto southbound Beulah Road and drove off without stopping, police said.
