A man living in the 400 block of MacArthur Avenue, N.E., told police that, on two separate occasions between Jan. 8 at 6:18 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 6:18 p.m., people have arrived at his residence to collect a puppy they have purchased.
The resident was concerned that scam artists might be using his address while defrauding people, police said.
