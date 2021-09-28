A delivery driver was robbed of pizza Monday night in the Coverstone 4 Apartments outside Manassas.
The robbery happened about 11:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Cass Place.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was making a pizza delivery in the area he encountered two unknown men in front of an apartment building. One of the men displayed a knife and both took the driver's order before fleeing on foot, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
One of the robbers was Black, in his late teens to early 20s about 5 feet 11 and 150 pounds, wearing a black ski mask. The second was Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5 feet 10 and 200 pounds with black curly hair.
