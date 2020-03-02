The McLean District Station Citizens Advisory Committee’s next meeting will look at drones on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the McLean Governmental Center.
The program will explore the Fairfax County Public Safety Unmanned-Aircraft Program, which was approved by the board of Supervisors last year as a collaborative effort between the police and fire departments, sheriff’s office and Office of Emergency Management.
The community is invited. The governmental center is located at 1437 Balls Hill Road.
