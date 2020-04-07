Vienna police officers on March 29 at 12:57 a.m. heard a man yelling in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, E. The officers located the man near Whole Foods Market, where he reportedly began walking in the middle of Maple Avenue and continued to act belligerently.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the man, they detected signs of impairment. Rescue personnel responded to evaluate the man.
Once rescue personnel medically cleared the man, police arrested him. Police transported the 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. While police were transporting him, the man allegedly made threatening statements to the officer.
Authorities charged the man with being drunk in public and obstructing justice, and are holding him without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.