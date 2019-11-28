Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a robbery and sexual assault of a woman that occurred Nov. 12 at a hotel in the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
Police dispatched officers to the hotel around noon that day after a woman reported she had been attacked. Subsequent investigation revealed the woman had been in her room when she answered a knock at the door and was confronted by a man who previously may have contacted her through a social-media app.
The man sexually assaulted the victim and stole her personal property, police said. Rescue personnel took the woman to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, around 6 feet tall, with brown eyes, short black hair and a short beard.
Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information about this case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800.
