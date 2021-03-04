Police are investigating after a passenger in a car suffered a gunshot wound Thursday evening on River Ridge Boulevard in southern Woodbridge.
A driver flagged down officers to report a passenger had suffered a gunshot wound while in the area, known as Southbridge, before 7 p.m. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a Twitter post.
The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. This incident does not appear random, police said.
Residents and motorists in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.