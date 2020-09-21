A 30-year-old Dale City man faces multiple charges after police say he fired a rifle first in a parking lot, and then while driving away.
Police were called to the 13600 block of Mapledale Avenue about 9 p.m. Friday to investigation a shots fired call. Nearby residents told police that a man was seen in the parking lot with a rifle.
The investigation revealed the man fired "multiple rounds while leaving the parking lot and while driving down the roadway," Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Officers canvassing the area saw a vehicle matching the description witnesses provided driving on Dale Boulevard and then park at a nearby business.
A man went into the business, and when he returned, police detained him.
In the car, officers found a rifle with a shortened barrel, a magazine with more than a 20-round capacity and several spent shell casings, Carr said.
Officers also determined the man was under the influence of alcohol and took him into custody, Carr said. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Police charged James Dwight Novak Jr., 30, of Photo Drive with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, carrying a weapon in public with over 20 capacity magazine, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, driving under the influence and unreasonable refusal, Carr said.
Another one of Trump's "very fine people" exercising his right to keep and bear arms[whistling] (while committing a few felonies)
