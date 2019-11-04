The Fairfax County Police Department coordinated with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board and county Health Department for a another successful 18th annual Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 26.
The department’s eight district stations, along with a Wegmans grocery store in Chantilly, served as collection sites and collected a total of 1,246 pounds of unused and expired prescription drugs.
Here are the results, by district station: Sully, 93 pounds’ worth of medication; Mount Vernon, 127 pounds; McLean, 210 pounds; Mason, 91 pounds; Reston, 145 pounds; Franconia, 131 pounds; West Springfield, 249 pounds; Fair Oaks, 153 pounds. The Wegmans store collected 47 pounds’ worth of medication.
Despite covering a smaller area with fewer people, the Vienna Police Department’s haul during the initiative surpassed that of every county police station. Vienna police collected and safely disposed of 281 pounds of expired or no-longer-needed medications from area residents.
The October initiative collected approximately 23,754 pounds of medications statewide, officials said.
This initiative addresses vital safety and public health issues, authorities said. Unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medicine left unsecured is susceptible to misuse and can contribute to overdoses and accidental poisonings, police said.
Drug-take-back boxes are available year-round at all eight Fairfax County police district stations. Accepted items include prescription medication (Schedule II-V controlled and non-controlled), prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications and medications for pets. Prohibited items include needles (sharps), liquids of any kind, illegal drugs, non-prescription ointments and lotions, aerosol cans and inhalers.
Since implementing the drug-take-back boxes in November 2017, county police have collected 4,183 pounds of prescription drugs. This includes 3,448 pounds of prescription drugs collected to date in 2019. Those figures do not include medications collected during the Drug Take-Back Day events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.