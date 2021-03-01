Police are searching for a driver who flashed a gun during a road rage incident on U.S. 1 in Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon.
The victims, a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were traveling near Prince William Parkway just before 3 p.m. when they changed lanes in front of a white Dodge Charger. The Charger's driver then maneuvered around the victim’s vehicle and pulled into the lane in front of them before stopping, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The driver then held a firearm out of the window. Shortly after, the suspect drove ahead and the victim’s contacted the police. No shots were fired during the altercation. The investigation continues.
