On Aug. 14 at 12:15 a.m., Arlington police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of a disorderly individual.
According to police, the suspect had been acting erratically inside a store, and was identified as the subject of two prior calls for service in the area that evening.
According to police, as they were attempting to take the individual into custody, he actively resisted and bit an officer.
The suspect – 33-year-old Joseph Porchea of Decatur, Ga. – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and drunk in public.
