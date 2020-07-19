Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 2000 block of International Drive in Tysons on July 4 at 5:41 p.m. after receiving reports of possible gunshots. Police did not locate anyone at the site.
According to police, there may have been an altercation in a parking lot between two groups of men who all left before police arrived. Police recovered a handgun at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.