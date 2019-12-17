A woman called Vienna police Dec. 2 to report that her vehicle, which she had parked in the 300 block of Park Street, N.E., had been tampered with sometime between 5:45 and 7:06 p.m.
When an officer arrived at the address, a male homeowner at the address began yelling at him, insisting that he leave the area, police said.
The female complainant approached the officer and said she had parked on Park Street in front of the man’s house to attend the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll.
When she returned to her vehicle, she found someone had put food on her windshield. She also noticed several magnets from the rear of the car were missing or strewn about the ground, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.