Police say a domestic dispute in Woodbridge early Wednesday ended with a woman hit in the head with a hammer and a man shot and seriously injured.
Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments at 1:03 a.m. for a shots fired call and there they found a 34-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening.
The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the altercation, the accused struck the victim in the head with a hammer before she brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
She then brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body, Carr said.
Police have charged the woman, Yessica Asencio, 29, of the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue with two counts of malicious wounding, Carr said.
(2) comments
There must be a typo. You reported that, "Police have charged the woman, Yessica Asencio, 29, of the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue with two counts of malicious wounding, Carr said." Isn't that what they charged the man with? Your story says he hit her with a hammer. That sounds like malicious wounding. After he hit her, then she shot him. Given your total lack of more details, that just sounds like self-defense.
What is missing from your report? Something must be.
He never hit her in the head she hit him. this pg don’t have idea what goin on, this page only talking garbage please first check with the police report, this page have to investigated before writing this 💩💩💩💩
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.