Police are investigating an armed home invasion Sunday morning in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Gloucester Court just after 7:30 a.m., with the occupants of the home reporting two armed and masked men came in through an unlocked door.
Once inside, the men went to an upstairs bedroom looking for one of the residents before fleeing on foot, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
Both intruders were described as Hispanic men, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing all dark-colored clothing. The incident does not appear to be random, Carr said, and the investigation continues.
