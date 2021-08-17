Police are looking for a Hyundai Elantra stolen at gunpoint Monday evening outside the Ikea near Potomac Mills mall.
The 38-year-old victim told police he was parked in the loading area outside the store at 2901 Potomac Mills Circle when a stranger approached around 8:10 p.m.
The stranger opened the driver’s door and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim exit the car, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
When the victim got out, the gunman got into the driver's seat and drove away.
No shots were fired and there was no physical contact between the victim and the suspect, Carr said.
Officers canvassed the area but could not find the stolen car, a 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate UGK-4004.
The robber was described as Black, about 5 feet 8 with a thin build and in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and carrying a firearm.
