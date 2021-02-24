Prince William County police are on the scene of a shooting and assault in Gainesville this afternoon.
One vehicle was struck by gunfire and a man suffered injuries in an assault in the area of Featherbed and General Trimbles lanes, police said.
No other injuries were reported and no other details have yet been released. Expect heavy police presence in the area.
