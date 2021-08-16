A man was shot early Saturday off Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas, less than an hour after a homeowner reported damage from bullet holes nearby.
At 4:56 a.m., officers were called to the area of Sudley Manor and Wedgewood drives after a 23-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The man left the area and went to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, Carr said.
At 4:09 a.m. that same morning, a homeowner on Quail Run Lane a short distance away called police to report shots fired on the street, Carr said. The homeowner heard loud noises and found bullet holes in a nearby wall.
The rounds traveled through fencing before entering the house through the rear wall and into "multiple interior walls," Carr said.
No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
