A man was shot Saturday night as he arrived to sell marijuana at the County Center Crossing apartments in Woodbridge.
Police were called to investigate about 11:15 p.m. after the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he arranged to sell marijuana to an unknown person via a social media app.
The victim and a 19-year-old woman were in the 7000 block of Lakota Drive to conduct the transaction when they saw two unknown men approach the rear of the vehicle brandishing firearms.
The victim and the acquaintance quickly drove out of the area as the suspects began firing rounds towards them, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. At some point, the victim was struck by one of the rounds and was driven to an area hospital where police were contacted. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
While canvassing the above area, officers located spent shell casings on the ground. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
