Police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting in Dale City that left one man injured.
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 13000 block of Kittredge Court, police said in a Facebook post.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening, police said.
Expect heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
