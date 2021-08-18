Police are investigating gunshots fired Sunday evening outside Rosa Park Elementary School in Dale City.
Officers were called to the school at 13446 Princedale Drive at 6:25 p.m. where they learned that a small group of people were in the parking lot of the school when shots were fired.
One individual from the group fled the area in an older model dark-colored sedan, while two others fled on foot, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
No injuries or property damage were reported. Shell casings were located in the parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.