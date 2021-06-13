No one was injured Thursday when a car drove along Yellow Stone Loop in Dumfries and a passenger fired gunshots out the window and into the air.
Police were called to the area at 8:05 p.m., after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.
When they arrived, officers located a firearm on the ground in the parking lot, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The investigation revealed that a black sedan drove into the area where a passenger then fired multiple rounds out of the window and into the air. The sedan then returned to the parking lot, where the passenger got out and ran, Carr said. He dropped the handgun in the process, which was recovered by officers.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
The suspect was Black, approximately 5’10” and 160 pounds with a thin build, black face mask, a black jacket, ripped blue jeans and red sneakers.
