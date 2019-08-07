Police are investigating a Wednesday night stabbing the area of Allen Dent Road and Toms River Loop near Dumfries.
The victim was flown by helicopter to an area hospital after the 8 p.m. incident. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Police did not release any other details, other than to say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.