Police are investigating a carjacking this afternoon in the area of Bull Run Road and Yorkshire Lane outside Manassas.
The stolen car was found in the City of Manassas before 5:45 p.m., but a search for the car thief was ongoing.
No weapon was used in the carjacking and no one was injured, Prince William County police said.
The suspect was described only as a white male with a thin build.
Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
