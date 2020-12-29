Police are investigating a pair of Saturday armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Manassas and Bristow.
The first happened at 2 a.m. in the City of Manassas when a robber walked into the store at 8901 Godwin Drive, threatened an employee with a handgun and demanded cash. The culprit fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police did not release any description of the suspect.
On Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., a masked man entered the 7-Eleven at 10231 Carnoch Way in Bristow and approached the counter. He brandished a firearm and demanded money from the registers before forcing the employee into a back room, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The robber fled on foot before police arrived. A police K-9 and the Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area, but he wasn’t found.
He is described as black, 18 to 27 years old and about 5 feet 9 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white surgical-style mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored gloves, black sweatpants and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
