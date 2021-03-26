Police are investigating a robbery early Friday morning at the Cloverdale 7-Eleven in Dale City.
A masked man entered the store at 14820 Cloverdale Road at 2:45 a.m. and brandished a firearm before walking behind the counter and demanding money from the registers, polices aid.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot prior to police arriving at the location. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
The robber was described as Black, between 17 and 20 years old, with a medium build and brown eyes Last seen wearing all black clothing.
