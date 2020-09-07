Police are on the scene after apparent human remains were discovered this morning in the area of Old Triangle Road and Milroy Drive in Dumfries.
The remains were found about 10:30 a.m.
Police did not release any further information about the incident.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
