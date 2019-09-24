The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last night in the Central Park Townhomes neighborhood.
At 10:55 p.m., the Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call for shots fired in the area of Denton Circle. Patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Denton Circle and located a male in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Patrol officers set up a perimeter around the scene and began their investigation while detectives were requested to respond to the incident. A K-9 track was also conducted.
The victim is Deontay Brown, 34, of Spotsylvania County. Next of kin was notified this morning. The investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released as it develops.
The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.