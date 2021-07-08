Police are investigating a Wednesday evening home invasion robbery in the Westgate Apartments outside Manassas.
At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to the 10100 block of Portsmouth Road, where the victims reported four men forced their way into the apartment when a resident opened the door after hearing a knock.
During the robbery, the suspects brandished firearms and then assaulted an 18-year-old resident, taking a cell phone, shoes and money before leaving.
The incident does not appear random, Beard said. The investigation continues.
Suspect descriptions include:
- A white male, approximately 20 years of age, 6’2",185lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt
- A black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, 6’2”, 190lbs with black dreadlocks Last seen wearing all black clothing
- A black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, 6’00”, and 160lbs with black curly hair Last seen wearing a black jacket
- A black male, approximately 6’2”, and 300lbs Last seen wearing a ski mask
